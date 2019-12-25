Trent Reznor Ruins 31st Consecutive Holiday Season By Talking About How Christianity A Bunch Of Bullshit

MERCER, PA—Retreating to his room after one more screaming argument, 9 Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor reportedly spoiled his household’s Christmas gathering for the 31st 12 months in a row Wednesday by frequently interrupting relations to inform them their faith was complete bullshit.. “It’s the same thing every year: We’ll be saying grace, Trent will refuse to bow his head, and then the rest of the meal is him going on and on about how Christianity was developed as a system of mind control and we’re all brainwashed,” stated Reznor’s uncle, Clyde Reznor, who joked that it was nearly a household custom watching the 54-year-old Oscar-winning songwriter and composer slouch within the pews at Christmas Eve mass and cough the phrase “liar” into his fist through the priest’s homily. “I can’t even say ‘bless you’ when somebody sneezes with out that child rolling his eyes at me. At first all of us thought it was only a section, however nope, Trent nonetheless colours his fingernails with everlasting marker and calls his cousins ‘sheep’ once they wish to watch It’s A Fantastic Life. I’ll let you know, although, he positive was glad to open up his presents this morning. Humorous how that works, huh?” At press time, the platinum-selling artist was reportedly out within the driveway sitting behind the wheel of his ’91 Ford Taurus and blasting “Head Like A Hole” at full quantity.