Trevor vs. Justin; Bama vs. LSU and other top college football stories in 2020

Six story traces that can outline 2020:

TREVOR VS. JUSTIN

The primary assembly between Georgia natives Trevor Lawrence of Clemson and Justin Fields of Ohio State produced a basic Faculty Soccer Playoff semifinal. Each are getting into their junior years, which most definitely shall be their last school seasons. In the event that they play once more it should be within the playoff.

However make no mistake they are going to be competing. Fields and Lawrence will enter subsequent season because the preseason favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. And if there’s anyone who may have the ability to problem Lawrence to be the primary general decide within the 2021 NFL draft it’s Fields, who grew up 20 miles away from Lawrence outdoors Atlanta and makes use of the identical private quarterback coach.

ALABAMA VS LSU

The Tigers snapped an eight-game dropping streak to the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, vanquishing their nemesis en path to a nationwide championship.

There is no such thing as a motive to imagine Alabama is in decline. Now followers shall be watching to see if the Tigers’ excellent season was a one-off for LSU with a generational quarterback in Joe Burrow or is that this the start of a brand new dynamic the place the rivals are actually rivals.

TRANSFER QBs

This season the switch quarterback development reached a brand new peak; three of the 4 playoff groups began QBs who started their careers elsewhere.

Which quarterbacks shall be passing by way of the portal this offseason and taking part in outstanding roles in 2020. Jamie Newman from Wake Forest has mentioned he’s heading to Georgia. Former South Carolina starter Jake Bentley has already landed at Utah, and Kentucky has signed former Auburn quarterback Joey Gatewood.

Nonetheless available on the market are Ok.J. Costello from Stanford and Anthony Brown from Boston Faculty, each with in depth beginning expertise. Phil Jurkovec from Notre Dame and Justin Rogers from TCU are intriguing former four-star prospects. Jurkovec seems on the way in which to BC.

Anticipate a number of extra to return obtainable after spring apply competitions play out — the way in which Burrow did in 2018 after dropping out on the beginning job at Ohio State.

SIX DEGREES OF HOT SEAT

A number of coaches have varied ranges of one thing to show in 2020.

Clay Helton, USC — His final final likelihood. And the season begins in opposition to Alabama.

Manny Diaz, Miami — Diaz shortly burned by way of his hometown cred with Hurricanes followers, and firing a coach after two seasons is not a rarity.

Scott Frost, Nebraska — Progress has been measured thus far in child steps. It’s time for a breakout.

Tom Herman, Texas — The Yr 2 turnaround turned out to be extra of a mirage than a brand new regular. By Yr four, it finest be actual.

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M — It’s time for the Aggies to at the least contend within the SEC West.

Kirby Sensible, Georgia — UGA followers imagine Sensible is constructing Alabama East. Since being on the verge of successful a nationwide title in 2017, Georgia has gotten any nearer to reaching that objective. The Bulldogs play the Crimson Tide in Week Three.

SUSTAINABILITY

Following up a breakout season is among the hardest issues in school soccer, particularly for these applications that hit heights they hardly ever attain.

Many marvel what encores No. 10 Minnesota (11-2) and No. 13 Baylor (11-Three) could have in 2020. The Gophers have a gifted core of gamers returning, reminiscent of receiver Rashod Bateman, and a sizzling coach in P.J. Fleck.

Baylor will attempt to maintain its Large 12 contender standing with out coach Matt Rhule. The Bears ought to convey again a loaded offense with quarterback Charlie Brewer, however a retooled protection.

PLAYOFF EXPANSION TALK

The Faculty Soccer Playoff enters the again six of its 12-year cope with ESPN. Whereas there doesn’t seem like a lot momentum for increasing the system previous 4 groups earlier than the contract ends, it’s obvious growth is probably going. Enlargement discuss among the many school soccer leaders who most matter has grow to be widespread and clear.

Severe work on redoing the format will in all probability take a few years. Be on the look out for extra chatter coming from school soccer’s hierarchy. Finally, growth may not include a grand proclamation as a lot as collection of incremental public acknowledgements.