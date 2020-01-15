‘TRIAL BY COMBAT’: Man asks judge to let him have sword fight with ex-wife

Again in medieval occasions one of the best disputes have been settled with a sword battle.

Apparently, a 40-year-old man from Paola, Kansas believes that’s nonetheless a good suggestion with a purpose to settle a dispute along with his ex-wife.

In accordance with the Des Moines Register, David Ostrom has requested an Iowa decide to permit him to have a trial by fight with a purpose to have a sword battle along with his ex-wife, Bridgette Ostrom, 38, and her lawyer, Matthew Hudson.

David Ostrom claims his ex-wife and her lawyer have legally destroyed him, in accordance with court docket paperwork. The person requested that court docket grant him 12 weeks to seek out katana and wakizashi swords for the duel, the Carroll Occasions Herald reported.

David Ostrom advised court docket: “To this day, trial by combat has never been explicitly banned or restricted as a right in these United States.”

The person mentioned sword fights have been used “as recently as 1818 in British Court” to settle disputes. They have been disputing in court docket over visitation and custody rights, and fee of property taxes.

Bridgette Ostrom’s lawyer argued whereas Iowa state and United States constitutions don’t prohibit sword battles, “it does prohibit a court sitting in equity from ordering same.”

Hudson requested court docket to droop David Ostrom’s present visitation rights to ensure that him to bear a psychological analysis.

On Monday, Decide Craig Dreismeier said he received’t have a choice on the matter anytime quickly as a consequence of irregularities in motions and responses from either side.