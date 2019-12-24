Trial Of Hafiz Saeed Adjourned In Terror Financing Case Till January 2

Hafiz Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the entrance organisation for the LeT (File Picture)

Lahore:

A Pakistani anti-terrorism court docket on Tuesday adjourned the listening to of the phobia financing case towards Mumbai terror assault mastermind Hafiz Saeed and three of his high aides until January 2 resulting from legal professionals’ strike.

The anti-terrorism court docket (ATC) Lahore indicted Hafiz Saeed and his shut aides – Hafiz Abdul Salam, Muhammad Ashraf and Zafar Iqbal on terror financing fees on December 11.

“Hafiz Saeed and his three close aides were produced before the Anti-Terrorism Court Lahore in terror financing case in high security here on Tuesday. However, prosecution did not produce any witnesses against them,” a court docket official informed PTI after the listening to.

He mentioned the ATC adjourned the day-to-day listening to of the case until January 2 on the request of the prosecution lawyer. The prosecution informed the court docket that since there was a strike of legal professionals within the decrease courts, the listening to needs to be adjourned until subsequent month.

The court docket accepted the prosecution’s request.

The legal professionals have been protesting towards the arrest of their colleagues within the hooliganism at a Lahore hospital.

Within the earlier listening to final week, the prosecution produced a witness who testified towards Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed earlier than the ATC. Saeed was additionally indicted in one other case of terror financing.

Deputy Prosecutor Common Punjab Abdur Rauf had informed the court docket that the Counter Terrorism Division of Punjab police had ”strong proof” that Hafiz Saeed and others had been concerned in terror financing.

The CTD had registered 23 First Data Experiences towards Hafiz Saeed and his accomplices on the fees of terror financing in several cities of Punjab province and arrested him on July 17. He’s held on the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore.

Hafiz Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the entrance organisation for the LeT which is accountable for finishing up the 2008 Mumbai assault that killed 166 individuals, together with six People.

The US Division of the Treasury has designated Hafiz Saeed as a Specifically Designated International Terrorist, and the US, since 2012, has provided a USD 10 million reward for info that brings Hafiz Saeed to justice.

The US has additionally welcomed Hafiz Saeed’s indictment by a Pakistani court docket, urging Islamabad to make sure a full prosecution and expeditious trial of the fees towards him.

The indictment adopted rising worldwide strain on Pakistan to cease terror teams from gathering funds within the nation and to take quick motion towards these nonetheless concerned in militant actions.