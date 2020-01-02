Trials In Sushil Kumar’s 74kg Category Not To Be Postponed: WFI

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will go forward with the trials within the males’s freestyle 74kg class regardless of a postponement request from injured Sushil Kumar. Nevertheless, the celebrated grappler could get an opportunity to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in March. Sushil, who has been struggling to revive his profession, has pulled out of Friday’s trials citing a hand damage and had requested trials in his class to be postponed.

The winners within the trials will make the Indian crew for 2020 season’s first Rating Collection event in Rome (January 15-18), Asian Championship in New Delhi (February 18-23) and Asian Olympic Qualifier in Xian, China from March 27 to 29.

WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh mentioned the trials shall be held in all classes — 5 Olympic courses in males’s freestyle and 6 in Greco-Roman fashion.

“Definitely the trials will not be postponed. We will have wrestlers competing in the 74kg. What can we do if Sushil is injured,” Sharan instructed PTI.

“We will see the performance of the winner in the 74kg in ranking series event. Then we will decide what next step we can take,” Sharan mentioned when requested if Sushil may be given an opportunity to compete on the Asian Qualifiers.

India had secured Olympic quotas in three males’s freestyle classes by way of Ravi Dahiya (57kg), Bajrang (65kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg) whereas Vinesh Phogat (53kg) was the lone girl grappler to seize a Tokyo Video games quota on the World Championships in Nur Sultan.

Whereas Ravi, Deepak and Vinesh have been requested to compete within the trials, competitors of their classes shall be held just for the Rome and the New Delhi occasions.

“If the WFI feels that we do not have a strong candidate going for the Asian Qualifier (for Tokyo Games) in March, the federation may ask Sushil to appear in a trial,” mentioned WFI Assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.

Sushil has been struggling to revive his profession and was coaching vigourously together with his Russian coach Kamal Malikov.

“I will be fit in two weeks’ time. Don’t worry, I will be back. I had sustained this hand injury after the Worlds while training. The WFI knew about it. It’s ok if they are going ahead with the trials,” Sushil instructed PTI.

The ladies’s trials shall be held in Lucknow on Saturday.