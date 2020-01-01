Tributes are paid to ‘much-loved mother’ killed in horrific road smash days before New Year

By Religion Ridler For Mailonline

Eleanor Anderson, from Cleckheaton, was killed in a automotive crash on December 30

Tributes have been paid to a ‘much-loved mom, daughter and sister’ who was killed in a horrific street crash days earlier than New Yr.

Eleanor Anderson, from Cleckheaton, was killed when her black Ford Fiesta collided with a pink Vauxhall Astra van at a junction close to Bishop Auckland in County Durham on December 30.

The driving force of the Vauxhall Astra, a person in his late 50s, was taken to College Hospital of North Durham to be handled for minor injures and was later discharged.

In an announcement, Ms Anderson’s household mentioned: ‘It’s with deepest remorse that we announce the dying of our daughter, Eleanor Anderson, 29, who was concerned in a tragic street visitors collision in Coundon, County Durham.

‘She was a much-loved mom, daughter and sister and will likely be sadly missed.

‘We want to thank everybody for his or her assist and ask to be left in order that we will grieve in peace.’

Durham Constabulary are interesting for individuals who might have dashcam footage of the incident to return ahead to assist with their investigation.

A spokesman mentioned: ‘Officers are interesting for witnesses or anybody who has dashcam footage which could assist our investigation to return ahead’.

Anybody with data ought to contact Sgt 2469 Bowden on 101, quoting incident quantity 110 of December 30th.