Tricot – “Pitch Black”

January 15, 2020
Since their final full-length album three , Japanese math-rockers Tricot have grown from a trio to a quartet with the full-time addition of drummer Yuusuke Yoshida . And now, they're on the brink of launch their major-label debut Black – their first album not on their very own Bakuretsu Information imprint – by way of the Avex Trax sub-label Slicing Edge .

Black comes out on the finish of the month, and Tricot have already shared a few songs from the file, “Masshiro” (Pure White) and ” Afureru “(Overflowing).” Now they're back with “Makkuro” (Pitch Black), the album sweet-and-sour nearer and title observe. Pay attention beneath.

Black is out 1 / 29 by way of Slicing Edge. Pre-order it right here.

pete

