Trinamool Announces Rs 5 Lakh For Families Of 2 Killed In Mangaluru

A nonetheless from the protests in Mangaluru. (File)

Kolkata:

The Trinamool Congress has introduced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh every to households of the 2 individuals killed in Karnataka’s Mangaluru throughout protests in opposition to the amended Citizenship Act.

The state president of the TMC’s commerce union wing, Dola Sen, mentioned cheques of Rs 5 lakh every might be handed over to the relations of the deceased throughout a proposed go to by a TMC delegation to Mangaluru.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whereas addressing a rally right here on Thursday, mentioned the TMC delegation would quickly go to Karnataka to satisfy the households of these killed in alleged police firing and hand over the ex-gratia quantity to them.

Referring to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s comment about placing on maintain compensation to households of the 2 individuals, the TMC supremo mentioned the BJP didn’t preserve its guarantees.

Mr Yediyurappa had advised reporters on Wednesday that the state authorities wouldn’t give “a single rupee” to households of the deceased if an investigation discovered that they had been concerned in violent protests in opposition to the Act on December 19.

Ms Banerjee, who has been on the forefront of protests in opposition to the NRC and the brand new citizenship regulation, asserted that peaceable protests will proceed until Citizenship Act is repealed.