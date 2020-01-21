Trinamool To Bring Anti-CAA Resolution In Bengal Assembly On January 27

Mamata Banerjee will march in Darjeeling tomorrow towards the CAA and the NRC. (File)

Kolkata:

A particular session of the West Bengal Meeting has been summoned at 2 pm on January 27 to move a decision to scrap the contentious Citizenship Modification Act or CAA. This can make Bengal the third state to take action after Kerala and Punjab.

The formal announcement got here 24 hours after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mentioned such a decision can be handed “within three-four days”. Her announcement took the CPM and the Congress without warning as she had rejected the opposition bid to move an anti-CAA decision in the home on January 9.

On the Meeting that day, Mamata Banerjee had additionally declared she wouldn’t attend the Opposition meet known as by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on January 13. This, as a result of she couldn’t assist “the politics of violence by the Congress and the CPM in Bengal” on the day of the all India bandh known as by commerce unions.

The CPM and the Congress in Bengal had attacked Mamata Banerjee saying she was breaking apart opposition unity towards the CAA and the Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC) on the behest of the BJP.

Referring to those prices, Partha Chatterjee, Trinamool minister for parliamentary affairs, mentioned, “Some have commented on the chief minister’s decision. But we want to save democracy. Those targeting Mamata Banerjee must understand that by doing so they are only strengthening the hands of the BJP.”

He appealed to the Congress and the CPM to assist the anti-CAA decision on January 27.

However even at the moment, Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury took a dig on the Trinamool chief saying, “Better late than never.” CPM MLA Sujan Chakraborty mentioned, “Government must put on record that we had admitted an anti-CAA resolution on 9 January. Now, after Kerala and Punjab, it is suddenly being done here.”

“We had also submitted a resolution against CAA on January 9 but that day the Assembly had been called for a specific reason and the resolution could not be brought up,” Mr Chatterjee mentioned.

“We had submitted our proposal yesterday to the speaker. We feel there is an effort to spread confusion. Who submitted the resolution first or second, who won or who lost is not important as long as people win,” Mr Chatterjee added.

Mamata Banerjee will march in Darjeeling tomorrow towards the CAA and the NRC.

There have additionally been calls by the Congress and the CPM in Bengal for Ms Banerjee to go to Supreme Court docket towards CAA just like the Kerala authorities has.

The Citizenship Modification Act makes faith, for the primary time, the check of Indian citizenship. The federal government says it can assist non-Muslim refugees from three Muslim-dominated neighbouring international locations in the event that they fled to India due to non secular persecution. Critics say the invoice discriminates towards Muslims and violates secular tenets of the Structure.