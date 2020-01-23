News

Trinidad manages 34-28 victory over Lamar

January 24, 2020
Lamar couldn’t overcome Trinidad in 34-28 loss on Tuesday.

Trinidad was paced in scoring by Kirsten Martinez who accounted for 9 factors whereas additionally amassing three rebounds and three assists. Sara Choate had a productive evening, scoring 9 factors.

Lamar was lead in scoring by Abby Robbins who accounted for 10 factors whereas grabbing 9 rebounds. Future Jenkins had a productive evening, scoring seven factors.

Each groups will go on the street of their subsequent contest, with Trinidad heading to play Ellicott and Lamar taking up The Vanguard College.

This story was created with know-how supplied by Knowledge Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is offered.

