Trinidad manages 34-28 victory over Lamar

Lamar couldn’t overcome Trinidad in 34-28 loss on Tuesday.

Trinidad was paced in scoring by Kirsten Martinez who accounted for 9 factors whereas additionally amassing three rebounds and three assists. Sara Choate had a productive evening, scoring 9 factors.

Lamar was lead in scoring by Abby Robbins who accounted for 10 factors whereas grabbing 9 rebounds. Future Jenkins had a productive evening, scoring seven factors.

Each groups will go on the street of their subsequent contest, with Trinidad heading to play Ellicott and Lamar taking up The Vanguard College.

