Triple H Met With Top Free Agent This Week

WWE has an enormous checking account to allow them to pay for the highest indie stars after they’re free to barter. It seems that WWE goes to be signing Killer Kross.

The Wrestling Observer E-newsletter reviews that Killer Kross has not signed with WWE, however the “betting line” is that Kross does find yourself in WWE. He even reportedly had a gathering with Triple H this week.

Killer Kross has quite a bit to supply that Affect Wrestling didn’t let him accomplish. Issues turned bitter for Kross in Affect Wrestling when he reportedly refused to blade throughout a primary blood match. It’s a very good factor WWE has a strict no blood coverage.