Triple H Not Closing Door On CM Punk & AJ Lee WWE Return

WWE followers miss having CM Punk and his spouse AJ Lee round. It’s been a very long time since they wrestled in a WWE ring, however time heals all wounds.

CM Punk is now on WWE Backstage which lots of people see as a step in the suitable course. Him telling The Miz to suck a blood cash lined d*ck in Saudi Arabia may not current the perfect look within the scenario.

Throughout a latest interview with Sportskeeda, Triple H was requested about CM Punk and AJ Lee returning to the corporate. He didn’t say “no.” He additionally didn’t appear to provide something away by parroting the traditional line “never say never.”

“If it was right for them, for the company, for everyone involved, then absolutely. I don’t think that’s ever been a factor, of somebody saying “this person should be here, or that person should be here.” “In a perfect world? Yeah, sure. Again, you’ve heard Vince echo that sentiment so many times of the years, never say never!”



WWE is all about doing what’s greatest for enterprise. AJ Lee and CM Punk might convey some good enterprise in the event that they return. Some followers would possibly even return to the product after leaving after Punk and Lee’s exit. We’ll simply need to see what’s subsequent for them, however at this level they appear fairly pleased with their present profession selections.