Triple H Praises Andrade After US Championship Win

Andrade’s United States Championship triumph at Madison Sq. Backyard final night time actually had lots of people speaking, as Rey Mysterio’s reign as champion got here to an abrupt finish on the stay occasion.

The win gave loads of WWE superstars the possibility to reward Andrade, which appears to be nearly as good of a sign as any that he’s doing all the appropriate issues.

He’s nonetheless received an extended solution to go earlier than he can take into consideration coming into the principle occasion scene and difficult for a world title, however even with that being the case, the higher-ups are taking discover – with one such instance being Triple H, the person who gave him his shot down in NXT.

HHH is somebody who appears to acknowledge a terrific expertise once they’re stood proper in entrance of him, and after Andrade’s poor begin as a babyface in NXT, Triple H knew that an imminent heel flip was the appropriate means ahead – and, a couple of years later, it’s clear to see that it has labored.

He appears to have been handled pretty nicely since making the soar as much as the principle roster, and the sky actually is the restrict for a way a lot additional he might take this.

Some have floated the thought of him main his personal secure, however as an alternative of getting too far forward of ourselves, we should always all sit again and luxuriate in watching him have a run with the US Championship. In spite of everything, that belt might actually do with a facelift out and in of the ring.