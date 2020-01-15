Triple H Publicly Apologizes To Paige After Offensive Joke

Triple H made a remark about Paige having youngsters she didn’t learn about. Paige didn’t assume it was very humorous.

Following a little bit of a social media storm surrounding the matter, Triple H has now apologized. He despatched out a quite simple tweet saying that he’s sorry for offending anybody together with his joke.

I’ve reached out to @RealPaigeWWE to apologize. I made a horrible joke and I’m sorry if it offended her or anybody else.



Triple H will in all probability be very cautious earlier than making any makes an attempt at humor sooner or later. Now everybody can transfer on, however it was a reasonably poor alternative of subject material.