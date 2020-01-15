News TV SHOWS

Triple H Publicly Apologizes To Paige After Offensive Joke

January 16, 2020
1 Min Read

Triple H made a remark about Paige having youngsters she didn’t learn about. Paige didn’t assume it was very humorous.

Following a little bit of a social media storm surrounding the matter, Triple H has now apologized. He despatched out a quite simple tweet saying that he’s sorry for offending anybody together with his joke.

I’ve reached out to @RealPaigeWWE to apologize. I made a horrible joke and I’m sorry if it offended her or anybody else.

Triple H will in all probability be very cautious earlier than making any makes an attempt at humor sooner or later. Now everybody can transfer on, however it was a reasonably poor alternative of subject material.

I’ve reached out to @RealPaigeWWE to apologize. I made a horrible joke and I’m sorry if it offended her or anybody else.

— Triple H (@TripleH) January 15, 2020



I like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment