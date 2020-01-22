Triple H Reveals How Often He Speaks With Vince McMahon About NXT

WWE NXT followers throughout have been nervous that Vince McMahon would drastically alter their present when it went to the USA Community. As time has proven that isn’t essentially the case.

Whereas talking to Alex McCarthy, Triple H revealed that he’ll name Vince McMahon once in a while. The primary goal from the start was to make NXT a hit and that’s what he continues to goal for.

“The truth is, at this point in time, he’s basically just said go make this thing a success. It’s what he told me in the beginning. ‘Go make this thing a success.’ We pick up the phone with each other every now and again. We see each other all the time. ‘How’s it going? Good. Excellent. Great.’ And we move on. That’s where it’s at, but they always want to speculate. A lot of it is just silliness. If you love NXT, it’s just gonna get bigger. There’s gonna be more of it. Two hours gives us more opportunity.”

WWE NXT has grown considerably since Triple H began the challenge. There isn’t any room to decelerate as he continues to seek for extra methods to make WWE’s black and gold model a hit.

