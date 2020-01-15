Triple H Says Tyson Fury’s Next WWE Appearance ‘Needs To Be Right For Everybody’

Tyson Fury has a giant combat towards Deontay Wilder on February 22nd. WWE desires to attend till that combat is over earlier than they e book Fury. They need to ensure he wins first.

Whereas talking to Metro.UK, Triple H was requested about Fury coming again to WWE. Tyson’s huge February combat must be addressed first, however The Recreation admitted the door is open on each side.

“I think the door’s open on our side, and the door’s open on his side – but there’s a lot of things in between now and then. That fight on February 22nd will be huge to him, as to what his next steps are in all of this. So, we’re open to that stuff but it needs to be right for everybody.”

Tyson Fury might need further motivation to defeat Wilder. A WrestleMania second might be on the road in that boxing combat as properly.