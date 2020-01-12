Triple H Talks Edge & Paige Possibly Returning To The WWE Ring

WWE followers will at all times miss Superstars who can now not carry out within the ring. That is very true for individuals like Edge and Paige.

There are some some heavy rumors that Edge is on his manner again to the ring. It was beforehand reported that he’s a lock for the Royal Rumble match. Paige will not be as doubtless, however some followers are nonetheless holding out hope.

Triple H was not too long ago requested about attainable in-ring returns for Edge and Paige as he spoke to Gary Cassidy. He mentioned their returns are as much as plenty of issues and every is an advanced scenario. Life goes on lengthy after WWE careers finish and it’s at all times necessary to do not forget that as properly.

“With both of them, those would be personal choices for them—Nah, I shouldn’t say that. Personal choice for part of it and then medical choice for the other part of it, right? WWE is at a different level, it’s hard to even put that—there is just no other level with us from a medical oversight standpoint. … Just because you have a doctor every now and then doesn’t mean you have a medical protocol. For us there are certain parameters when we believe that it’s not in your best interest, we put the human being first, their health, and their long-term health.” “Life goes on for a long time after this ends. Especially now—the style and physicality has increased dramatically. So, when you get to a place where at some point we’re telling you, ‘Medially, not in your best interest. It’s a medical decision, if our medical experts say they believe that this person has done whatever to rehab their situation and have done all of that, and are now safe to get back into the ring, we allow it.”

We’ll must see if Edge and Paige do make their returns to the ring. It will actually be an thrilling addition to 2020 and make the start of this new decade much more memorable.

Due to Wrestling Inc for the quote