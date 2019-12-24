Triple shooting in West Covina leaves one dead, two others wounded

A person was killed and two others had been wounded in a capturing in a West Covina neighborhood Monday night time, police stated.

Officers responded to a report of photographs fired within the 1100 block of East Larkwood Road about 9:13 p.m. When officers arrived within the residential space, they discovered three folks with gunshot wounds. A person, who has not been recognized, was pronounced useless on the scene, stated West Covina Police Lt. Travis Tibbetts.

A second man and a lady had been taken to a hospital for remedy. The lady had accidents that didn’t seem like life-threatening, however the man was in important situation, Tibbetts stated.

It was not clear what prompted the capturing or whether or not anybody was taken into custody. West Covina police couldn’t be reached early Tuesday for additional remark.

Anybody with data is requested to contact the West Covina Police Division at (626) 939-8688.