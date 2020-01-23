Trish Stratus Set To Receive Prestigious Award

Trish Stratus is a WWE Corridor Of Famer and now she’s including one other award to her record of accolades.

Stratus will obtain an induction into the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Skilled Wrestling Corridor Of Fame.

The next was introduced on Trish Stratus’s official web site:

She is the primary feminine to obtain the group’s highest award. Previous recipients of this prestigious honor named after Lou Thesz, a 15-time World Champion, embody Edge, Booker T, Jim Ross, JJ Dillon, and most lately, Thunderbolt Patterson. Stratus grew to become the primary feminine to obtain Cauliflower Alley Membership’s Iron Mike Award in 2016 and as she continues to seek out herself in trailblazing roles, she is overwhelmed to be acknowledged by the Nationwide Wrestling Corridor of Fame Dan Gable Museum.

The ceremony will happen on July 23rd via the 25th in Waterloo, Iowa on the Nationwide Wrestling Corridor of Fame Dan Gable Museum