Tristan Thompson Reportedly Still Sees Khloé Kardashian ‘As A Booty Call’ — ‘He’s Really Playing Into It’

From the sound of it, issues are nonetheless messy AF between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson!

Whereas no one however the two of them might know precisely what’s happening, True Thompson‘s estranged parents sure are in a strange place. And if new source reports are to be taken at face value, there’s much more happening right here than the KUWTK star has beforehand led everybody to imagine.

In accordance with Radar On-line, the Good American founder and her NBA participant child daddy are “cozying up to each other” once more. With that, mutual associates of the pair (and particularly Khloé’s allies) are involved about what that will imply, contemplating the previous couple’s troubled historical past.

Talking to the outlet about these newest developments right here, an insider supplied up this data:

“[Khloé] was all over [Tristan] at the Christmas party, and he’s really playing into it by leading her on and flirting the whole time until they eventually spent the night together … he stepped up his game and been a model dad lately, as well as extremely generous and kind towards Khloé. But the fact is that he still sees her as a booty call while she’s totally in love with the guy and wants him back, period. It’s only going to end one way eventually.”

Hmmm…

We all know the 28-year-old professional athlete has been working his tail off attempting to get again oh Khlo-money’s good facet, for certain. However do y’all actually imagine the 35-year-old KarJenner queen is “totally in love” with Tristan proper now?!

Pretty a lot each single motion, angle, and habits Khloé has publicly proven since splitting from Tristan after the Jordyn Woods scandal would appear to point the other, ya know?! Name us skeptical on that one. Simply saying!

Nonetheless, the concept of Tristan each (1) pursuing his child momma relentlessly and (2) simply seeing her “as a booty call”? Yep… seems like classic Tristan… 🙄 Lord, what ought to we do with this man?! LOLz!!!

” width=”580″> “Your mom said you’re a good boy, and I can trust you,” Khloé wrote alongside this pic on her IG account greater than a yr in the past. Well-known final phrases… 😬 / (c) Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Regardless, the broader level right here is totally true: issues are difficult AF between the star and her one-time accomplice and co-parenting co-pilot. And due to their daughter, these two public figures are going to be linked a method or one other for roughly 17 extra years… at the least.

We positively haven’t heard the final of rumors, innuendo, and insider gossip with regards to reconciliation, booty calls, and no matter else may be happening.

What do U assume, Perezcious readers?! Is Khloé really in love with this basketball-shootin’ playboy?? Will Tristan ever need something greater than intercourse???

Sound OFF along with your take about every part right here within the feedback (beneath)…