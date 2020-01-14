Tristan Wirfs to the Broncos? Bleacher Report’s NFL mock draft has tackle coming to Denver.

Matthew Holst, Getty Pictures Offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates with teammates after their match-up towards the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Nov. 23, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa Metropolis, Iowa.

Inform me in case you’ve heard this earlier than: One other mock draft, one other totally different choose for the Broncos.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox has Denver deciding on Iowa offensive sort out Tristan Wirfs with the 15th total choose.

Wirfs, 20, is a 6-foot-5, 322-pound junior who has seen his inventory steadily rise on various draft boards. ESPN’s Mel Kiper has him because the second-best offensive sort out (behind Georgia’s Andrew Thomas) and the 20th total prospect within the draft.

“Wirfs, a former high school wrestling champion, plays right tackle for the Hawkeyes — though he has had a few series on the left side — and he just mauls defenders,” Kiper writes. “Dominates them. He has incredible strength and power … and he can also move his feet.”

It’s been a hodgepodge of Broncos picks in different mock drafts. CBS Sports activities had Denver going for Alabama huge receiver Henry Ruggs III. ESPN’s Todd McShay has LSU security Grant Delpit Broncos-bound. And USA Right now has the crew deciding on South Carolina defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw.

Avalanche: Dallas Stars, 7 p.m. Tuesday, ALT

Dallas Stars, 7 p.m. Tuesday, ALT Nuggets: Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. Wednesday, ALT

CFP Championship Recreation: LSU 42, Clemson 25



Full story | Field rating

Should-Learn

Drew Lock (Three) of the Denver Broncos scrambles towards the Oakland Raiders throughout the fourth quarter of Denver’s 16-15 win on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2019.

To beat Pat Mahomes, Broncos and Pat Shurmur must unchain Drew Lock

Dink and dunk, ya get punked. The Kansas Metropolis Chiefs took the primary quarter off towards the Houston Texans on Sunday, and nonetheless dropped 51 factors over the past 40 minutes. Level of reference: It took the Broncos the primary 4 weeks of the common season to attain 51. Learn extra…

Mark J. Terrill, The Related Press Colorado Rockies’ Nolan Arenado, left, hits a solo house run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith watches throughout the first inning of a baseball sport Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Los Angeles.

What potential returns might the Rockies get if Nolan Arenado is traded?

With a commerce of Nolan Arenado wanting extra probably by the week, three explicit golf equipment maintain getting tied to a possible deal for the Rockies third baseman. Learn extra…

The Denver Submit file A contented Dan Reeves provides a handshake and a hug to defensive star Randy Gradishar Sunday following the Denver Broncos’ 14-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers a Three Rivers Stadium on Sept. 5, 1983. Gradishar led a protection which received seven turnovers-three interceptions and 4 fumbles – and sacked Pittsburgh quarterback Cliff Stoudt 4 occasions.

The Corridor of Fame case for former Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar — the chief of the Orange Crush protection

So will the vaunted Orange Crush lastly get a participant into the Corridor of Fame? Broncos coach Vic Fangio lauded Gradishar as “a (heck) of a player in his time, and he had a great name for a linebacker too.” Gradishar was inducted into the Broncos’ Ring of Fame in 1989, Kyle Newman writes. Learn extra…

Fast Hits

“He got his clock cleaned”: Jerami Grant’s toughness, protection important to Nuggets’ postseason objectives.

Astros supervisor AJ Hinch, GM fired after MLB suspends them for sign-stealing.

CHSAA Corridor of Fame declares 31st anniversary class.

CU Buffs basketball notes: Evan Battey’s glass work helps spark Buffs towards Utah.

How you can be a Colorado ski bum.

Sizing up Tom Brady’s scenario and the 2020 free agent quarterback class.

What we discovered within the NFL’s divisional spherical.

Marshawn Lynch “not sure” on future after two touchdowns in Seahawks’ loss.

NHL All-Star sport to function ladies Three-on-Three occasion, AP supply says.

By The Numbers

No. 20

The place the CU Buffs males’s basketball crew is ranked on this week’s AP ballot. Learn extra…

Parting Shot

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Submit Malik Beasley (25) of the Denver Nuggets smiles as teammates excessive 5 him after he led a run by the second unit, together with a 3 pointer, towards the Phoenix Suns throughout the fourth quarter of Denver’s 116-104 win on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Kiz vs. Singer: Ought to Nuggets commerce Malik Beasley or Juancho Hernangomez?

Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez are two fairly truthful NBA gamers caught on the finish of the bench. Ought to the Nuggets transfer one — or each — of those guys? Mark Kiszla and Mike Singer debate. Learn extra…

