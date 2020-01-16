Trivikram teams up with Mega family actors once again?

High-5 Highest grossing Tollywood motion pictures of 2019













With the success of Ala Vaikunthapuramlo, Trivikram, as soon as once more, proved that he is among the most bankable administrators of Telugu cinema. The ‘Wizard of Phrases’ is understood for very highly effective filmmaking and dialogues.

After the grew to become a blockbuster, celebrations are excessive however the query stays what’s his subsequent movie going to be all about? Speculations are rife that Trivikram goes to make a movie with Ram Charan Tej. Effectively, these might simply be rumours too. Going by the information, the duo goes to group up for the very first time.

Trivikram Srinivas is understood to create motion pictures loaded with motion scenes. Aside from Rangasthalam, Ram Charan has not been a part of any of such movies. He has achieved too many motion movies in his profession and if he actually collaborates with Trivikram, the viewers will certainly get to see a unique approach in his efficiency.

Movie might be produced by Pawan Kalyan?

Additionally, it’s mentioned that the movie might be produced by none aside from actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan, collectively, with S Radhakrishna of Harika and Hassine Creations. An official affirmation on the identical information is awaited from the makers.

Earlier, Trivikram, Radha Krishna and Pawan Kalyan have made Attarintiki Daaredi and Agnyathavasi. On the opposite finish, Ram Charan Tej is busy capturing for RRR, a Rajamoulli directorial which is slated for launch on July 30, 2020. Charan might be seen taking part in Alluri Sita Rama Raju on this excessive funds entertainer which has Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and others too. Produced by DVV Danayya, the movie is made beneath a funds of Rs 350 Crores.