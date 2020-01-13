Trixie and Val take to the catwalk in exclusive Call the Midwife images

The sixties are in full swing for Name the Midwife – and now our favorite women are taking to the catwalk for a vogue present, as revealed in these sneak-peek photographs unique to HEARALPUBLICIST.

However in fact, it’s all for an excellent trigger! The Nonnatus Home incubator fund has stalled, and so Shelagh Turner (Laura Major) comes up with a plan to lift cash: she’ll enlist Trixie (Helen George) and Valerie (Jennifer Kirby) to mannequin in a charity vogue present for the group.

The theme is “make do and mend” and so the ladies get to work redesigning outdated garments and creating modern new outfits, helped by stitching genius Violet Buckle (Annabelle Apsion) and an enthusiastic Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri).

Sister Frances, in fact, gained’t be collaborating – although we’d love to see her in a vibrantly-patterned nun’s behavior someday.

Whereas Nurse Val (Jennifer Kirby) initially appears skeptical about what she’ll must put on…

It appears to be like like she has enjoyable in spite of everything, even when she seems a bit bashful because the centre of consideration:

That’s not an issue for Nurse Trixie Franklin (Helen George), who was at all times going to heed the decision of sixties vogue – strolling the runway on this uncommon outfit:

Shelagh (Laura Major) additionally will get concerned, following her youngsters Angela (Alice Brown) and Might (April Rae Hoang) down the catwalk in a fetching pink outfit…

And the 2 sisters are a giant hit with one other two Sisters – as Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) and Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt) applaud from the viewers. It appears to be like set to be fairly a present!

This episode of Name the Midwife will air on Sunday 19th January at 8pm on BBC One