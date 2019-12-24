“Trolls Lose”: Aaditya Thackeray On Man Alleging Attack By Sena Workers

Aaditya Thackeray stated the response of the Sena staff was as a result of the person’s remarks angered them.

Mumbai:

Shiv Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray has reacted to a Mumbai man’s allegation that he was thrashed and his head was shaved by Shiv Sena staff after he wrote towards Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on social media. Hiramai Tiwari, a resident of Wadala, stated he had commented on the Chief Minister evaluating the anti-citizenship legislation protest at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia with the Jallianwala Bagh bloodbath.

“I have learnt of an untoward, angry reaction to a nasty, low life troll, who has used uncivil language towards the Chief Minister’s efforts to maintain religious harmony and remove fear from Maharashtra about CAA,” Aaditya Thackeray, son of Uddhav Thackeray, wrote on Fb and Twitter.

Aaditya Thackeray, the 29-year-old MLA from Mumbai’s Worli, stated he understands that the “reaction (of Sena workers) was because (the man’s) remarks angered them”.

In a message to Sena staff, he wrote: “I say, let’s follow our CM. Calm, composed, aggressive about delivering promises and serving the people. Let’s win people, trolls lose anyway.”

Our assertion on trolls and reactions. pic.twitter.com/AvTUnAZo5H — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 24, 2019

On December 17, Uddhav Thackeray had in contrast police motion at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia college to the bloodbath in Punjab in the course of the British rule. “What happened at Jamia Millia Islamia University is like Jallianwala Bagh. Students are like yuva (youth) bomb. So we request the central government to not do what they are doing with students,” Mr Thackeray had stated.

His assertion got here after a number of college students have been left injured final week throughout protests towards the Citizenship (Modification) Act in Delhi.

“On December 19, I posted that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s comparison of Jamia Millia incident with Jallianwala Bagh was wrong. After that 25-30 people thrashed me and shaved my head,” Hiramai Tiwari informed information company ANI.

“I went to the police station. Police officials prepared a report that I was beaten up. But after some time they typed a new letter and asked me to compromise… I demand strict action in the case,” he stated.

Shiv Sena sources stated the social gathering is specializing in good governance and such incidents are unlucky. “It diverts attention from real issues facing the state. The party is going to reach out to workers asking them to refrain from being provoked and distracted from real issues,” a Sena chief stated.