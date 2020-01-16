TRP Report: Kapil Sharma Show back in top 5, Indian Idol re-enters thanks to Neha Kakkar-Aditya Narayan wedding

Indial Idol, The Kapil Sharma PresentTwitter

TV exhibits have been dominating the small display screen and undoubtedly entertaining the viewers like by no means earlier than. With new exhibits like Naagin four stepping in, there have been plenty of ups and downs on this week’s TRP record. Whereas The Kapil Sharma Present has witnessed an enormous soar, Bigg Boss 13 has been given yet one more extension because of its rising TRPs. Indian Idol too has witnessed an unprecedented soar because of Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan’s marriage ceremony.

Naagin four: Colours’ common franchise has but once more gripped the small display screen viewers. The present has topped the TRP chart by taking the numero uno place with 8410 impressions. Final week, the present was at quantity three place.

Kundali Bhagya: The Zee TV present has been dethroned by Naagin four however nonetheless it has managed to say the second place within the TRP chart with 8353 impressions.

The Kapil Sharma Present: The comedy present hosted by ace comic Kapil Sharma has as soon as once more entered into high 5 TV exhibits in India. The Sony TV present has grabbed the third place with 7951 impressions.

Indian Idol 11: With all of the drama round Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan’s marriage ceremony and proficient contestants, the present has bagged the fourth place within the first week of 2020 with 6949 impressions. The present had didn’t make it within the high 10 record final week.

Kumkum Bhagya: Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha starrer has jumped two blocks claiming the fifth place within the record with 6794 impressions. Final week, it was on the seventh place.

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka: The supernatural drama has slipped right down to sixth place. The present was on the quantity four spot final week.

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan hosted controversial present has develop into the speak of the city because of the weekly dosage of controversy, romance, friendship, betrayal and movie star visits. The present, which was at eighth place final week, has now jumped to seventh place.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: The comedy sitcom has witnessed a dip in its TRP score due to which the present has slipped one place down the TRP chart. It has claimed the eighth spot from final week’s sixth spot.

Choti Sarrdaarni: Avinesh Rekhi and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwali starrer has bagged the ninth spot within the record.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: The present has maintained its final week place that’s, quantity 10.