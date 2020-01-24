TRP Report: Kapil Sharma Show struggling; tough competition between Naagin 4-Bigg Boss 13

Naagin Four, Bigg Boss 13, Kapil Sharma Present

Let’s check out the TRP report for the week:

Kundali Bhagya: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya’s Kundali Bhagya, which had been changed by Naagin Four final week, has reclaimed its prime spot. The present has grabbed the highest spot with 8272 impressions.

Naagin Four: Ekta Kapoor’s hit collection Naagin Four, starring Jasmin Bhasin, has taken up the second spot this week with 7718 impressions.

Paras Chhabra in Bigg Boss 13Instagram

Bigg Boss 13: Shocked? So had been we! After staying out of the highest ten listing for many of its air time, Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 has now climbed the charts and the way! The present has grabbed the third spot this week with 7317 impressions. It was within the seventh spot final week.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan and Asha Negi starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken up the fourth spot this week with 7053 impressions. The present was on the finish of the highest ten charts final week.

Kumkum Bhagya: Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha’s Kumkum Bhagya, which was dropping down for the previous couple of weeks, has bounced again once more and brought up the fifth spot this week with 7025 impressions.

Neha KakkarInstagram

Indian Idol 11: With all the excitement round Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan’s marriage ceremony and each the households approving the alliance, we’re shocked that Indian Idol 11 remains to be solely on the sixth spot. Contemplating the way in which the present had despatched Twitter right into a tizzy, the rating ought to have been a lot better. The present garnered 6570 impressions.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma: After fooling viewers for some time concerning the return of the unique Taarak Mehta, the present lastly clarified that Disha Vakhani won’t be coming again. Nonetheless, that has not stopped the present from not being within the prime ten listing. This week, the present is on the seventh spot with 6528 impressions.

Choti Sardarrni: The present, which made an entry into the highest ten of the chart in its debut week and even grabbed the highest spot one week has now taken up the eighth spot with 6440 impressions.

Indial Idol, The Kapil Sharma PresentTwitter

The Kapil Sharma Present: The Kapil Sharma Present has bounced again once more and positioned itself on the ninth spot with 6040 impressions.

Yeh Jaadu Hain Jinn Ka: Yeh Jaadu Hain Jinn Ka has taken up the ultimate spot within the listing with 5749 impressions