TRP Report: Kundali Bhagya, Naagin 4 take over Kapil Sharma Show, Bigg Boss 13

Indian tv reveals have been making the suitable noise within the trade. The TRP report of week 52 is lastly out and there have been many main modifications based mostly on the content material consumed by the viewers. Check out which TV present has witnessed development and which one has didn’t strike proper chord with the viewers, based on BARC rankings.

Kundali Bhagya: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya starrer TV present is powerful with each passing week. The present has been attracting viewers like a magnet and reclaimed its first place within the TRP listing. Final week, the present was on the second spot.

Naagin four: Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin’s supernatural present has slipped down from its primary place to quantity two. The present had entered the listing with a bang and appears to have been develop into favorite among the many viewers.

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka: The present which stars Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma within the lead has managed to remain at third place.

Kumkum Bhagya: Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha’s drama has confirmed huge development in its TRP rankings. The present which was thrown out of prime 5 listing by touchdown on the sixth spot, has now jumped as much as the fourth spot.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: The comedy sitcom, which has all the time been viewers’ go to selection, has moved all the way down to quantity 5 place from final week’s fourth place.

Choti Sarrdaarni: The Colours’ channel present has secured the sixth place on this week’s TRP listing.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan’s present has witnessed a descent soar in its place. Garnering extra TRPs, the present has now jumped to the seventh place from its final week’s eighth place.

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan’s controversial actuality present was kicked out of the highest 10 reveals. Nonetheless, after Salman getting inside the home cleansing soiled bogs and utensils and extra happenings, the present has once more entered into the highest 10 listing. It has now secured the ninth place.

The Kapil Sharma Present: The Salman Khan produced present has landed at tenth place.