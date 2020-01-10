TRP Report: Naagin 4’s massive kick to Kapil Sharma Show, Bigg Boss 13 narrowly make it to top 10

Sunil has opened up on why he by no means returned to The Kapil Sharma PresentIBTimes IN

Let’s check out the newest TRP report

Kundali Bhagya: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya’s Kundali Bhagya appears to be on a relentless profitable spree, which was on the prime spot for the final a number of weeks, has continued its superb run and once more reclaimed the highest spot with 8148 impressions.

Star Display screen Awards 2020: Star Display screen Awards 2002 which noticed numerous drama, dance and leisure has taken up the second spot on this week’s charts with 7804 impressions.

Naagin four: Again with a renewed spirit and common faces, Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin four remains to be taking a while to climb up the ladder and take up the highest spot like its earlier seasons. The present is on the third spot with 7804 impressions.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jin Ka: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jin Ka has taken up the fourth spot with 6976 impressions. The present has been giving a serious battle to reveals which have been working for longer than this one.

Choti Sardarrni: The present which made an entry into the highest ten of the chart in its debut week and even grabbed the highest spot one week has now slipped right down to the fifth spot with 6722 impressions. The distinctive storyline of the present and fabulous appearing by the lead pair is protecting the present preserve its momentum and recognition among the many viewers.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dropped right down to the sixth spot with 6635 impressions. The information of Daya Ben’s comeback had given the present a serious increase and had made Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah leap to the highest spot final week. The entire controversy over why she was not coming again added extra gas to the TRP.

Kumkum Bhagya: Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha’s Kumkum Bhagya, appears to be happening with every passing week and brought up the seventh spot with 6631 impressions.

Bigg Boss 13: The brand new 12 months appears to have introduced some good luck to the present which has joined the TRP listing on the eighth spot this week. Bigg Boss 13 had largely been out of the highest ten listing for an excellent half of the season. The present has acquired an extension and could be happening until February.

The Kapil Shamra Present: Regardless of being viewers’s favorite, The Kapil Shamra Present, has had a slim escape and landed itself on the ninth spot this week with 6218 impressions.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Final within the listing is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with 6155 impressions.