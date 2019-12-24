Truck Carrying Abandoned Aircraft Gets Stuck Under Bridge In Bengal

An India Publish plane was caught underneath a bridge in West Bengal’s Durgapur.

Durgapur:

A truck carrying an deserted India Publish plane was caught underneath a bridge in West Bengal’s Durgapur on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Nationwide Freeway-2 within the metropolis. The plane was caught in the midst of the street in Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district.

“The truck has been stuck here since last night. The officials of India post have reached and talks are underway in the police station,” stated a neighborhood current on the spot.

Extra particulars are awaited.