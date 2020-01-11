Truck driver killed after collision with train in Logan County

A tractor-trailer driver was killed Friday evening after his truck and a practice collided in japanese Colorado.
The crash occurred round 5:14 p.m. in Logan County close to Freeway 113, Cpl. Ivan Alvarado, Colorado State Patrol spokesman, stated.
The truck was absolutely engulfed and the driving force was pronounced lifeless at 5:55 p.m., whereas the practice conductor suffered again accidents, Alvarado stated.
Freeway 113 was closed after the crash however was open Saturday.
