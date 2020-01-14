Trudeau’s Strong Response On US-Iran Tensions That Led To Ukraine Crash

Trudeau mentioned he would have “obviously” appreciated a heads-up from Washington about drone strike.

Ottawa, Canada:

Victims of an Iran-downed jetliner would nonetheless be alive if not for a current escalation of tensions partly triggered by america, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau mentioned Monday.

“I think if there were no tensions, if there was no escalation recently in the region, those Canadians would be right now home with their families,” Trudeau mentioned in an interview with World tv, in accordance with a transcript shared with different media.

He added that the worldwide neighborhood has been “very, very clear about needing to have a non-nuclear Iran” but in addition in “managing the tensions in the region that are brought about by US actions as well.”

The Ukraine Worldwide Airways Boeing 737 was shot down by a missile shortly after taking off from Tehran earlier than daybreak final Wednesday, killing all 176 on board, together with 57 Canadians.

Lengthy-standing US-Iran tensions have soared since January three when missiles fired from a US drone killed a high Iranian commander, Qasem Soleimani, close to Baghdad’s airport.

Iran responded with a barrage of missiles at two US bases in Iraq, inflicting no casualties in what was seen as an try to forestall a spiral of escalation.

However hours later, an Iranian Revolutionary Guard unit mistakenly shot down the Ukrainian passenger jet, in what Iranian President Hassan Rouhani referred to as a “human error.”

Trudeau additionally mentioned he would have “obviously” appreciated a heads-up from Washington concerning the drone strike on Soleimani.

(Aside from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)