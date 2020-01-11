“True Friend Of India”: PM Modi Condoles Sultan Of Oman’s Death

Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Mentioned, one of many Center East’s longest serving rulers, died on Friday.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at this time condoled the demise of Sultan Qaboos bin Mentioned al Mentioned of Oman, describing him as a beacon of peace for the area.

Sultan Qaboos,79, died on Friday.

Sultan Qaboos was a real pal of India and supplied sturdy management for growing a vibrant strategic partnership between India and Oman. I’ll all the time cherish the heat and affection I obtained from him. Might his soul relaxation in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2020

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said. He was a visionary leader and statesman who transformed Oman into a modern and prosperous nation,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

PM Modi mentioned the sultan was a beacon of peace for the area and the world.