Truffle cakes

These silky little chocolate raisin desserts are deliciously decadent. You possibly can additionally soak the raisins in a drop of brandy or calvados in a single day.
Makes 12
200ml entire milk
225g darkish chocolate (no less than 70% cocoa), damaged into items
120g unsalted butter, softened and diced
75g icing sugar, sifted
three medium egg yolks
75g raisins
darkish and white chocolate shavings
- Gently heat the milk and darkish chocolate in a small nonstick saucepan, stirring till the chocolate dissolves, then give it a fast whisk so it’s easy. Pour this right into a bowl and go away for 15 minutes or till it cools to room temperature.
- Whisk the butter for 1-2 minutes in a big bowl utilizing an electrical whisk till actually pale and mousse-like, then whisk within the icing sugar and egg yolks one by one. Regularly whisk within the chocolate milk, then fold within the raisins.
- Place 12 paper fairy cake instances in a cupcake tin, fill every with the combination and scatter the chocolate shavings on prime. Chill for a few hours till set, earlier than loosely overlaying with clingfilm. They are going to be good for a few days.
