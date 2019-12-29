Truffle cakes

By Annie Bell For You Journal

Revealed: 19:02 EST, 28 December 2019 | Up to date: 19:02 EST, 28 December 2019

These silky little chocolate raisin desserts are deliciously decadent. You possibly can additionally soak the raisins in a drop of brandy or calvados in a single day.

Chill for a few hours till set, earlier than loosely overlaying with clingfilm. They are going to be good for a few days

Makes 12

200ml entire milk

225g darkish chocolate (no less than 70% cocoa), damaged into items

120g unsalted butter, softened and diced

75g icing sugar, sifted

three medium egg yolks

75g raisins

darkish and white chocolate shavings