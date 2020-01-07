Truffle Oil Embarrassed To Be Working With Low-Class Ingredients On Loaded Fries

TOMS RIVER, NJ—Admitting that it was “a big step down” for a refined product equivalent to itself to take the job within the first place, an artesian truffle oil confirmed Tuesday that it was deeply embarrassed to be working with low-class components on loaded fries. “For years, I’ve been considered a delicacy, and now they just dump some runny sour cream all over me,” mentioned the mortified infused oil, lamenting that it has discovered itself amongst “peasant foods” like floor beef, jalapeños, and bacon bits. “I don’t want to come off as elitist, but I have no business working as bar food. Not so long ago I was headlining Michelin-starred restaurants, and now they want to package me in a happy hour special with $3 Miller Lights? The cheek.” At press time, the truffle oil was objecting to its description within the menu as a “fixin.”