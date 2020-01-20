Trujillo’s 27 points leads Alameda to 56-51 victory against Denver North

The Alameda Pirates earned a win once they defeated the Denver North Vikings 56-51 on Thursday.

Miranda Trujillo lead Alameda with 27 factors scored whereas additionally recording three rebounds and 4 assists. Raiyvn Lawson had a strong night time, scoring 18 factors.

Each groups will keep at residence of their subsequent contest, with Alameda internet hosting Thornton and Denver North taking up George Washington.

Denver North has not reported any crew or participant statistics from this contest.



