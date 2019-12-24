‘Truly Friends’: How The Friends Cast Have ‘Leaned On Each Other’ All These Years

The solid of Mates have felt like an actual group of buddies to all the world for 25 years now. The explanation it labored so nicely? The chemistry was fully, completely actual!

So says a brand new insider spilling to Folks journal this week.

The supply, who apparently has identified Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer from their time on the present by way of the 15 years in between, talked about one of the vital memorable social media moments of the 12 months — the solid’s well-known reunion picture!

Not solely was it Jennifer’s first ever put up on Instagram, it was additionally the primary time all six had been seen in the identical place in years. No surprise it broke a Guinness world report — to not point out breaking the platform itself for a couple of minutes!

The supply says getting the TV stars’ schedules to align took “a lot of planning” on behalf of Courteney, who hosted the reunion dinner — however as soon as they had been collectively getting again into their rhythm was simple! The insider says:

“It wasn’t spontaneous. But they had the most fantastic dinner. There was a lot of laughing and hugs. You would think they see each other all the time.”

So what’s the key to maintaining their relationship so wholesome, with no main rifts between any of them all through the quarter century they’ve been a sextet?

The supply says:

“They were truly friends. There was no behind-the-scenes drama. They all had the same goal.”

Awww! And although they could not work collectively or dwell throughout the corridor from each other, they actually do care about each other — and so they have proved it!

The insider says:

“They have really leaned on each other. They follow each other’s lives. The fact that they have been there for each other in happy and in sad times says a lot.”

The supply added, they’ll be there for each other when the rain begins to pour, and so they’ll be there for each other like they’ve been there earlier than. Ha!

However when will they be there for us? On our small screens once more??

Whereas Jen informed pal Howard Stern earlier this 12 months there possible received’t be full-on revival like Full Home or Will & Grace, she did inform Ellen:

“We would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is. So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”

Since then a supply tells Folks there could also be one thing to that rumor of a reunion of some type on HBO Max…

“The details are very secretive. But they are aware how much the fans would love a reunion. Hopefully it will happen!”

Are YOU dying for a Mates reunion on TV??

