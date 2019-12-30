Trump aides call US strikes on Iraq and Syria ‘successful,’ warn of potential further action

Tensions between Iran and the US have escalated













US officers mentioned on Sunday that airstrikes in Iraq and Syria towards an Iran-backed militia group had been profitable, however warned that “additional actions” should still be taken within the area to defend US pursuits.

The US army carried out the strikes on Sunday towards the Kataib Hezbollah militia group in response to the killing of a US civilian contractor in a rocket assault on an Iraqi army base, officers mentioned.

US President Donald Trump was briefed by his high nationwide safety advisers following the strikes at his Mar-a-Lago membership in Palm Seashore, Florida.

“We will not stand for the Islamic Republic of Iran to take actions that put American men and women in jeopardy,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo instructed reporters after the briefing with Trump.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about airstrikes by the US army in Iraq and Syria.Reuters

Pompeo, Protection Secretary Mark Esper and Common Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Workers, appeared briefly in a membership ballroom to touch upon the airstrikes.

Esper termed the offensive “successful,” however mentioned that Trump was knowledgeable additional army response may very well be warranted.

“We discussed with him other options that are available,” Esper mentioned. “I would note also that we will take additional actions as necessary to ensure that we act in our own self-defence and we deter further bad behaviour from militia groups or from Iran.”

Airstrike targets

Iraqi safety and militia sources mentioned no less than 25 militia fighters had been killed and no less than 55 wounded following three US airstrikes in Iraq on Sunday.

At the least 4 native Kataib Hezbollah commanders had been among the many lifeless, the sources mentioned, including that one of many strikes had focused the militia group’s headquarters close to the western Qaim district on the border with Syria.

The Pentagon mentioned it had focused three areas of the Iranian-backed Shi’ite Muslim militia group in Iraq and two in Syria. The areas included weapons storage services and command and management areas the group had used to plan and execute assaults on coalition forces, it mentioned.

A mix of photographs of what the US army calls the bases of Kataib Hezbollah militia group.Reuters

A US official, talking on the situation of anonymity, mentioned the strikes had been carried out by F-15 fighter jets.

America had accused Kataib Hezbollah of finishing up a strike involving greater than 30 rockets on Friday which killed the US civilian contractor and injured 4 US service members and two members of the Iraqi Safety Forces close to the oil-rich metropolis of Kirkuk.

“In response to repeated Kata’ib Hizbollah attacks on Iraqi bases that host Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) coalition forces, US forces have conducted precision defensive strikes … that will degrade KH’s ability to conduct future attacks against OIR coalition forces,” chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman mentioned in a press release.

Earlier this month, Pompeo blamed Iranian-backed forces for a sequence of assaults on bases in Iraq and warned Iran that any assaults by Tehran or proxies that harmed People or allies can be “answered with a decisive US response.”

Tensions have heightened between Tehran and Washington since final 12 months when Trump pulled the US out of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear take care of six powers and reimposed sanctions which have crippled Iran’s economic system.