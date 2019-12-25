December 24, 2019 | 11:32pm | Up to date December 24, 2019 | 11:33pm

President Donald Trump and first girl Melania throughout Christmas Eve dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Related Press

President Donald Trump and first girl Melania Trump spent Christmas Eve attending a service at a West Palm Seaside church earlier than eating on the president’s personal membership.

The Trumps have been greeted by applause and cheers as they arrived to Household Church for a 6 p.m. music-filled “Candlelight Christmas Celebration.”

They have been welcomed by the Southern Baptist Conference-affiliated church’s pastor, Jimmy Scroggins, and his household. They sat within the third pew.

Scroggins spoke concerning the beginning of Jesus throughout his homily on the service and made a nod to the president and his household.

“There was no Secret Service. There was no motorcade. There was no gaggle of press,” he stated.

After the service, the Trumps went to Mar-a-Lago for Christmas Eve Dinner. At his membership, the president was requested by a reporter if he prayed for Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the service.

Trump didn’t reply, however stated, “We’re going to have a great year.”

Contained in the ballroom, Trump was noticed briefly chatting with famed lawyer Alan Dershowitz.

Dershowitz, a constitutional scholar, has reportedly been eyed by Trump advisers as a doable addition to the president’s impeachment staff.

With Publish wires