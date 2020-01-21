Trump Arrives In Davos Hours Before Impeachment Trial Reopens

Donald Trump’s impeachment enters a brand new part within the Senate

Davos, Switzerland:

US President Donald Trump arrived in Davos on Tuesday for the annual WEF discussion board, the place he was to provide a keynote speech simply hours earlier than his impeachment trial kicks into excessive gear in Washington.

Trump’s Marine One helicopter touched down within the picturesque Swiss ski resort shortly forward of his scheduled speech to the World Financial Discussion board, which this yr is specializing in local weather change.

He was additionally as a consequence of meet individually with the president of Iraq, Pakistan’s prime minister and the top of the European Union government physique.

In the meantime in Washington, Trump’s impeachment enters a brand new part within the Senate with legislators debating the format for the trial.

Though Trump’s Republican celebration holds a majority within the Senate and is nearly certain to acquit him on costs of abusing his energy and obstructing Congress, the impeachment provides volatility to an already tense 2020 presidential election.

Trump returns to the White Home on Wednesday.

