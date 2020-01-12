Trump, Bezos, Clintons, Jay-Z, Madonna owed money by New York state

The wealthy will get richer — by merely contacting the New York state comptroller’s workplace.

There’s unclaimed cash awaiting President Trump, Jeff Bezos, Invoice and Hillary Clinton, Eliot Spitzer and billionaire Mike Bloomberg’s agency, in keeping with data from Comptroller Tom DiNapoli’s workplace.

Jay Z, Madonna and Robert DeNiro are also due some dough, in keeping with the paperwork, reviewed by The Publish.

The excellent funds largely contain outdated financial institution accounts, uncashed checks, utility deposits, shares and insurance coverage cash that companies and the federal government are required to report back to the comptroller in the event that they’re not claimed by the payee.

Below New York regulation, the greenback quantities are stored confidential. Solely the payees can discover out what’s owed them once they apply to retrieve the cash, which they’ll do right here.

However a supply stated the quantities are usually small. DiNapoli’s workplace oversees $16 billion in unclaimed funds in 40 million completely different accounts, which comes out to a mean of $400. He has returned $four.36 million in unclaimed funds to payees this 12 months.

Information present that Pay Pal owes Donald Trump, in a I-Owe-You addressed to him at his Trump Tower 725 Fifth Ave. handle, for “undelivered goods/services.” The debt to Trump was posted final 12 months.

Dozens of Trump-tied companies are additionally listed as being owed funds.

For instance, the comptroller’s workplace has an “uncashed check” from New York state for the Trump Golf Membership Member Corp. posted in 2019.

The Trump Group is also owed funds from the Ferguson Enterprises plumbing-supply agency for “undelivered items and companies’’ recorded in 2019.

The White Home and the Trump Group declined remark.

Bezos, the Amazon mogul who is likely one of the world’s richest folks, has an uncashed examine ready for him with the state Tax Division from 2018.

Former President Invoice Clinton is owed compensation from Leisure Companions, reported in 2018, and from a pre-paid Financial institution America Card in 2012.

Jay Z, underneath his authorized title Shawn Carter, is also owed funds from Leisure Companions.

Hillary Clinton has cash from an unredeemed reward certificates at Bergdorf Goodman, reported in 2017.

Madonna – underneath her title Madonna Ciccone — is owed a examine from gaming firm Screenlife LLC, posted in 2016. She seems in its music sport “Scene It.”

There are 9 completely different listings of funds ready for actor Robert DeNiro, together with for an excellent examine from Warner Brother Studio and the state of California.

There are additionally a dozen listings for Bloomberg’s firm, Bloomberg LP, together with for uncashed checks from the state.

The comptroller’s workplace stated the Trump Group and Bloomberg LP have utilized for a few of the funds already.

In the meantime, former “Luv Guv” Spitzer’s real-estate agency, Spitzer Engineering, additionally has some change on the desk, together with for an unredeemed reward certificates, data present

Spitzer declined remark.

Unclaimed funds are widespread with political candidates’ present or outdated marketing campaign accounts.

Nationwide Grid reported owing an outdated Mike Bloomberg for Mayor marketing campaign account for undelivered companies to a Staten Island marketing campaign workplace. Bloomberg, now a presidential candidate, was New York Metropolis’s mayor from 2002 to 2013.

Some present New York pols have cash excellent, The Albany checklist consists of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his marketing campaign committee, former Gov. David Paterson and state Meeting Speaker Carl Heastie, who has cash ready for him from Wyndham lodge.

The biggest declare ever paid by the comptroller was $5.2 million to a person for a inventory declare, and the most important present excellent declare is greater than $eight million for an property.