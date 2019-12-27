December 26, 2019 | 10:23pm

President Donald Trump on Thursday joked about his cameo getting reduce from the Canadian Broadcasting Company’s model of “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.”

“I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade!,” Trump tweeted, referring to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“The movie will never be the same! (just kidding),” Trump added.

Eagle-eyed viewers had blasted the state-owned broadcaster as affected by “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” earlier on Thursday, after noticing the president’s scene lacking from the 1992 vacation flick when it aired this month.

No less than one particular person additionally pointed the finger at Trudeau.

“I bet ‘two faced’ Trudeau made the call directly to the @CBC and demanded they cut the scene… or maybe just black it out #DefundCBC,” wrote consumer @Texas4trump2020.

Trump referred to as Trudeau “two-faced” after the prime minister was caught on video making enjoyable of him to different world leaders earlier this month on the NATO summit in London. The gibe might have even be a reference to Trudeau’s a number of blackface scandals.

Responding to the outrage, the CBC mentioned the film wasn’t edited for political functions, however to permit for business breaks.

“As is often the case with features adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited to allow for commercial time within the format,” Chuck Thompson, head of public affairs on the CBC, mentioned in an announcement.

The edits “were done in 2014 when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected president,” the assertion mentioned.

Within the uncut model, primary character Kevin, performed by a younger Macaulay Culkin, asks Trump for instructions to the foyer of the Plaza Lodge, which Trump had purchased in 1988.

“Down the hall and to the left,” Trump responds.