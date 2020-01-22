Trump Calls Boeing “Disappointing Company” Amid 737 MAX Growing Crisis

Donald Trump criticised Boeing for grounding 737 Max planes which affected US financial system

Davos, Switzerland:

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticised Boeing as a “very disappointing company” due to the aerospace big’s latest issues after the grounding of the 737 MAX airplane, which he mentioned had a knock-on impact for the US financial system.

“This is one of the great companies of the world, let’s say as of a year ago, and then all of a sudden things happen,” Trump mentioned in an interview on CNBC from the Davos financial discussion board in Switzerland.

This “had a tremendous impact. You know, when you talk about growth, it’s so big that some people say it’s more than a half a point of GDP. So Boeing- big, big disappointment to me,” he mentioned.

Boeing had Tuesday formally pushed again the time-frame for the 737 MAX to return to the skies, sending shares plunging and overshadowing an earlier announcement of a primary flight of the delayed 777X airplane.

The 737 MAX was grounded worldwide March 13, 2019, after two crashes claimed the lives of 346 individuals.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin mentioned on Tuesday he believed that points together with the grounding of of Boeing 737 MAX airplane had shaved some zero.5 to zero.7 of a p.c level off the US progress fee.

