January 14, 2020 | 10:16pm

President Trump known as Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani — who was killed in a US airstrike earlier this month — a “son of a bitch” at his Milwaukee marketing campaign rally Tuesday evening.

“He was the king of the roadside bombs,” Trump informed the group of Soleimani, the previous chief of Iran’s Quds Power.

“Great percentages of people don’t have legs right now and arms because of this son of a bitch,” the president added.

His remarks drew loud applause from his supporters on the UW-Milwaukee Panther Area.

Trump hosted the rally the identical evening because the Democratic debate a state away in Iowa.

The president claimed “nobody’s watching” the Democratic debates, however when he debates the eventual Democratic nominee, “people are going to watch.”

“They haven’t been great on the debates, I have to tell you,” he claimed.

The president once more known as out the Democrats for “outrage” over Soleimani’s demise.

“The Democrats are outraged that we killed this terrorist monster, even though this monster was behind hundreds and hundreds of deaths,” he mentioned.