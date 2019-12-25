December 25, 2019 | 1:11pm

President Trump appealed for unity and respect in a Christmas message launched by the White Home on Wednesday – precisely every week after he was impeached within the Home by a virtually get together line vote.

“While the challenges that face our country are great, the bonds that unite us as Americans are much stronger,” the president and first woman Melania Trump stated within the seasonal greeting.

“Together, we must strive to foster a culture of deeper understanding and respect – traits that exemplify the teachings of Christ.”

The Home accepted two articles of impeachment – for abuse of energy and obstruction of Congress – that Trump known as a “hoax.”

He additionally slammed Democrats as “do-nothing” for pursuing impeachment and complained that he acquired much less due course of in the course of the proceedings than “those accused in the Salem Witch Trials.”

On Christmas Eve, Trump railed in opposition to Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff, who ran level on the Home’s impeachment inquiry, following a teleconference with US troops.

He stated Pelosi was “doing a tremendous disservice to the country” and claimed she “hates all of the people who voted for me and the Republican Party.”

He referred to Schiff, the chairman of the Home Intelligence Committee, as a “sick, corrupt politician.”

However Democrats have additionally bashed Trump.

Nancy Pelosi CQ-Roll Name, Inc by way of Getty Imag

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), talking about impeachment, stated “Trump “needs to be imprisoned and placed in solitary confinement.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich), who known as for impeaching the “mother—-er” hours after she was sworn into workplace in January, has stated one of many impeachment articles ought to pertain to his “racist abuse of power.”

In his Christmas greeting, Trump additionally singled out the women and men in uniform “who continue to fight for our cherished freedoms.”

“As Commander in Chief, I salute them for their service and thank their family members for their shared sacrifice in this noble mission, especially during the holiday season,” he stated.

The White Home assertion concluded: “We hope your heart is filled with the love and joy of your faith, family, and friends this Christmas. We send our best wishes for a merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous New Year.”

No Republicans voted for the impeachment articles.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who the subsequent day introduced he was becoming a member of the Republican Occasion, and Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota had been the one two Democrats voting in opposition to the primary article.

They had been joined by Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) in voting in opposition to the second article.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, voted current on each expenses.