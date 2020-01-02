January 2, 2020 | eight:42am

President Trump raised $46 million within the fourth quarter of 2019, greater than any of his Democratic rivals up to now, his re-election marketing campaign introduced.

The marketing campaign stated in an announcement that the ultimate three months of the 12 months marked their finest fundraising quarter up to now on this election cycle, and left the crew with $102.7 million in money available.

“President Trump’s unprecedented fundraising is testament to his wide grassroots support and his stellar record of achievement on behalf of the American people,” Trump 2020 marketing campaign supervisor Brad Parscale stated in an announcement.

“Democrats and the media have been in a sham impeachment frenzy and the President’s campaign only got bigger and stronger with our best fundraising quarter this cycle. The President’s war chest and grassroots army make his re-election campaign an unstoppable juggernaut.”

The fundraising numbers launched Thursday by the marketing campaign didn’t embody donations made to the Republican Nationwide Committee (RNC), the marketing campaign confirmed.

Donald Trump AFP through Getty Photos

The RNC’s fourth-quarter fundraising numbers haven’t but been launched.

The Trump marketing campaign and the RNC collectively raised $125 million within the third quarter of 2019 and $105 million within the second quarter.

The commander in chief’s fundraising haul trounced that of a few of his main Democratic rivals.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2020 marketing campaign introduced Thursday it had raised $34.5 million within the ultimate quarter of 2019, whereas former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg stated Wednesday that he had raked in $24.7 million.

Sanders’ crew additionally stated it had acquired over 5 million donors since launching their marketing campaign in February 2019, which they are saying is greater than any Democratic or Republican marketing campaign had acquired at this level in a presidential election.

“You build a grassroots movement to beat Donald Trump and create a political revolution one $18 donation at a time, and that’s exactly why Bernie is going to win,” Sanders’ marketing campaign supervisor Faiz Shakir stated.