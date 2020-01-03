Trump Campaign Says It Already Has At Least $100 Million To Spend

Trumps’s fundraising has outpaced his Democratic challengers.

US President Donald Trump’s re-election marketing campaign mentioned that it started the brand new yr with greater than $100 million within the financial institution.

The re-election marketing campaign raised 46 million within the fourth quarter of 2019, mentioned a press release on Thursday, which additionally known as it “the best fundraising quarter for the campaign in the 2020 election cycle”, studies Xinhua information company.

That allowed the marketing campaign to finish the 2019 calendar yr with $102.7 million in money available, which raised a complete of $143 million all year long, in response to the assertion.

Among the many top-tier candidates, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders reported elevating $34.5 million within the fourth quarter of 2019, whereas South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg mentioned his marketing campaign took in $24.7 million in the identical timeframe.

Different Democratic presidential hopefuls, together with former Vice President Joe Biden, who’s presently main the sector in polls, haven’t introduced their quarterly fundraising performances.

In the meantime, Brad Parscale, the Trump 2020 marketing campaign supervisor, on Thursday attributed the fundraising haul to a Democrat-led impeachment case in opposition to Trump.

“Democrats and the media have been in a sham impeachment frenzy and the president’s campaign only got bigger and stronger,” Parscale mentioned.

Trump, who’s spending the vacations together with his household in Florida, is scheduled to return to Washington this weekend as a Senate trial of his impeachment looms.

On December 18, Democrat-controlled Home of Representatives impeached Trump for abuse of energy and obstruction of Congress.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has described the impeachment as an effort to nullify his 2016 victory and undercut his re-election marketing campaign.