December 24, 2019 | 5:26pm

President Donald Trump’s 2020 marketing campaign launched an internet site Tuesday with movies and ideas for supporters on “how to win an argument with your liberal relatives” this vacation season.

The location, named SnowflakeVictory.com, incorporates sections on matters starting from immigration to impeachment to the economic system — with pro-Trump speaking factors on every.

One part headlined, “Other countries are finally paying their fair share,” talks about President Trump’s give attention to getting NATO members to bump up their protection spending.

“Because of President Trump’s leadership, NATO members are expected to add more than $130 billion in defense spending by the end of 2020. When looking at the effects of this increase over time, the NATO Secretary General said, ‘This is unprecedented progress and it is making NATO stronger,’” the location reads.

“I’d say that’s a pretty ringing endorsement by someone who knows a lot more about the world stage than your liberal friends,” it additionally says.

One other part titled, “It is important to enforce immigration law & Build the Wall,” tries to debunk the argument that President Trump is against all immigration.

“Like most of us, President Trump’s ancestors had been immigrants, and he’s married to our superb First Girl who’s herself an immigrant. So let’s be clear that President Trump is against ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION,” the location says.

The location goes on to say that Democrats “would kill employer-provided healthcare,” “raise taxes on everybody by repealing the Trump tax cuts” and “eliminate all fossil fuel production under the Green New Deal.”

In the meantime, they argue that President Trump is “improving our trade deals,” “expanding his reach beyond just his base” and has supplied “tax cuts [that] fueled the economy.”

“We’re not helping snowflakes avoid arguments – we’re helping Trump⁩ supporters win them!” Trump marketing campaign nationwide press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted of the location’s Christmas Eve launch.

“We know that at Christmas and holiday time, there’s always that liberal snowflake relative who starts an argument and then runs and hides,” Trump marketing campaign supervisor Brad Parscale tweeted whereas selling the location, “This year, don’t let them get away with it.”

