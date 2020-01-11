January 11, 2020 | 6:37pm

Honduran caravan members look by means of by means of the fence on the US-Mexico border wall. AFP through Getty Photos

President Trump pumped up the barrier he’s constructing alongside the US-Mexico border, saying it “the powerful Trump wall” in a Saturday tweet.

“Illegal crossing are dropping as more and more Wall is being completed!” he crowed.

A federal appeals court docket handed the administration a victory Thursday, releasing $three.6 billion in navy funding for the development of recent border partitions.

On Friday, the Division of Homeland Safety introduced the completion of the 100th mile of recent border wall, which went up in Yuma, Arizona.

Arrests on the US border dropped for the seventh straight month in December, Customs and Border Safety introduced final week – thanks primarily to the “Remain in Mexico” program that retains Central American asylum seekers in Mexican custody till their court docket circumstances could be heard.