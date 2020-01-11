January 11, 2020 | eight:40am

President Trump says he was robbed — of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Whereas talking at a rally in Toledo, Ohio, this week the billionaire mentioned he deserved the prize, not too long ago awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

“I made a deal, I saved a country, and I just heard that the head of that country is now getting the Nobel Peace Prize for saving the country. I said, ‘What, did I have something do with it?’” Trump mentioned. “Yeah, but you know, that’s the way it is. As long as we know, that’s all that matters … I saved a big war, I’ve saved a couple of them.”

Abiy was awarded the peace prize for his function in ending a long-running border battle with neighboring Eritrea, which was in the end resolved in 2018. Regardless of the bluster, the USA performed a minimal function in ending the protracted battle, the BBC reported.

Trump allies beforehand floated the potential for a Nobel in response to the president’s negotiations with North Korea. The president has grumbled in regards to the prize previously as nicely — noting his predecessor Barack Obama had received it.

“They gave it to Obama. He didn’t even know what he got it for. He was there for about 15 seconds and he got the Nobel Prize. He said, ‘Oh, what did I get it for?’” Trump mentioned in February 2019. “With me, I probably will never get it.”