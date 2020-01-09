January 9, 2020 | 2:33pm | Up to date January 9, 2020 | 2:40pm

President Trump on Thursday defended ordering a drone strike to take out Qassam Soleimani as a result of he stated the Iranian navy chief was “looking to blow up our embassy.”

“I will say this, we caught a total monster and we took him out and that should have happened a long time ago,” Trump stated at a information convention saying a proposal to roll again environmental laws. “We did it because they were looking to blow up our embassy.”

Trump’s remarks had been the primary time a particular motive was given for killing Soleimani.

Beforehand, Trump and administration officers have stated that he was planning imminent assaults on US troops and pursuits within the Center East with out elaborating.

Requested for extra particulars on why the US navy took the navy motion, Trump stated “it was obvious.”

The president described the assault on the US Embassy in Baghdad by Iranian-backed militia teams final week, days earlier than the operation was carried out towards Soleimani.

“If you look at those protesters, they were rough warriors. They weren’t protesters. They were Iranian backed – some were from Iraq – but they were Iranian backed, absolutely, and they were looking to do damage,” Trump stated.

He stated the teams had been making an attempt to bust by way of the embassy’s home windows.

“Had they gotten through I believe we would either had a hostage situation or would we would have worse. We would have had a lot of people killed,” Trump stated.

The president stated the assault was organized.

“You know who organized it? That man right now is not around any longer. And he had more than that particular embassy in mind,” Trump informed the reporters.